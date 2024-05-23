Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 262 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,482,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in DTE Energy by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after buying an additional 33,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.30.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $115.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $117.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.90 and its 200 day moving average is $108.33.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.78%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

