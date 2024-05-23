Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 5.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.8% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 14.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.69.

In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,625 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $163.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of -64.04 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.26. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.40 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

