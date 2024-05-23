Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 102.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VV stock opened at $243.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.27 and a 12-month high of $243.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.