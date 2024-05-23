Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Lifted by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,379,967,000 after acquiring an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,632,127,000 after buying an additional 144,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,493,000 after buying an additional 223,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $1,260,562,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,210,512,000 after buying an additional 103,326 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $335.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The company has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $340.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.38.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.32.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

