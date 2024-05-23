Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.0 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $308.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.07. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $188.83 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Northland Securities downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Loop Capital downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $355.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $317.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,193 shares of company stock valued at $80,670,132 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.