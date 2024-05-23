Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 23rd, 2024

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGYGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.00.

Several research firms have commented on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

View Our Latest Research Report on NSRGY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NSRGY opened at $103.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.02. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $99.04 and a 1 year high of $125.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Nestlé Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.