Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.00.

Several research firms have commented on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $103.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.02. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $99.04 and a 1 year high of $125.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

