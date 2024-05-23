Citigroup Increases Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $50.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $36.50 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.04.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AA

Alcoa Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE AA opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. Alcoa has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $44.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $814,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Alcoa by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Alcoa by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 87,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.