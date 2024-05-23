Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 75.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Skye Bioscience Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SKYE opened at $11.98 on Thursday. Skye Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Skye Bioscience will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skye Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

