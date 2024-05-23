Maxim Group Begins Coverage on 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM)

Investment analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 151.57% from the stock’s previous close.

5E Advanced Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

FEAM opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.92. 5E Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48.

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that 5E Advanced Materials will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 5E Advanced Materials

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

(Get Free Report)

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.