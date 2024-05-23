OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Lowered to Hold at Argus

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

OGE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:OGE opened at $36.57 on Thursday. OGE Energy has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 392.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.