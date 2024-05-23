Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.32.

Shares of UAA opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.46. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,943,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,037 shares during the period. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,158,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Under Armour by 289.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,229,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 913,876 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,901,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

