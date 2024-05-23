Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,056,067 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,664,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,056,067 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of MetLife worth $110,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $558,460,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in MetLife by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 454,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,058,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in MetLife by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $72.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.62. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $74.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

