Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 38,294 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,678,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,294 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.59% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $111,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 83,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

VYMI stock opened at $70.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.60. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $71.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

