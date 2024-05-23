Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases Earnings Results

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY25 guidance to $12.00-12.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-12.300 EPS.
LOW opened at $221.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.71. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
