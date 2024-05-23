Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases Earnings Results

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY25 guidance to $12.00-12.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-12.300 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $221.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.71. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.