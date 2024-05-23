Balentine LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after buying an additional 18,664,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $604,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,267,000 after buying an additional 5,475,155 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.04.

Newmont Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.39.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

