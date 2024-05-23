Balentine LLC Sells 189 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Balentine LLC decreased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,196,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,019,000 after purchasing an additional 91,399 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,967,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,146,000 after buying an additional 596,595 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,569,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,256,000 after purchasing an additional 319,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,934,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in CoStar Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,191,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,247,000 after buying an additional 251,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $87.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $100.38. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 119.44, a PEG ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average of $86.56.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.46.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

