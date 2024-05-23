American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC decreased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $133.70 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.72. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.62.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

