4,546 Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 6,783.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 673,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,129,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,712,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 45,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $3,469,402.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $5,514,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,674,478.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 45,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $3,469,402.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 194,712 shares of company stock worth $14,473,020. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $71.23 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.61.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

