Balentine LLC Raises Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KOF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 96.7% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth $1,141,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.09. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

