Balentine LLC Raises Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KOF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 96.7% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth $1,141,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 1.3 %
Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.09. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.
