Balentine LLC Buys Shares of 5,198 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in 10x Genomics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 41,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 27,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

10x Genomics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TXG stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.94.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The company had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $205,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,087,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Profile

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.