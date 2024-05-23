Balentine LLC Has $305,000 Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $2,642,928.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $36,994.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,273.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $2,642,928.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,770 shares of company stock worth $25,047,308 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $139.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.63 and its 200-day moving average is $131.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.28. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $148.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

