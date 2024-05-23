SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3,228.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 272,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 263,968 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 19,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $49.91 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $54.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.71. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

