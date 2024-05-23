Balentine LLC Has $322,000 Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Balentine LLC lowered its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 15,667 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,433 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 109,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on STM. StockNews.com lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

NYSE:STM opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.66. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

