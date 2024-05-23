IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) to Issue GBX 3.20 Dividend

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

IntegraFin Price Performance

IHP stock opened at GBX 345.50 ($4.39) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2,303.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 288.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 280.19. IntegraFin has a one year low of GBX 208.73 ($2.65) and a one year high of GBX 354 ($4.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Get IntegraFin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.58) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

About IntegraFin

(Get Free Report)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.