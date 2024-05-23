Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.
Nordstrom has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Nordstrom has a payout ratio of 40.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.
Nordstrom Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
