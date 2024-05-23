Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Nordstrom has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Nordstrom has a payout ratio of 40.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nordstrom

About Nordstrom

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.