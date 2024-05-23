CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBEGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

CubeSmart has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. CubeSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 113.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

CubeSmart stock opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.72. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.14.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBEGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $261.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.91 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Barclays began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

