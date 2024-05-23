The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Plans $0.30 Dividend

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3001 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
The Sage Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $66.14.
About The Sage Group
