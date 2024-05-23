The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Plans $0.30 Dividend

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3001 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

