LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SCD opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

