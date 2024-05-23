Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Declares Dividend of $0.39

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3895 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

Samsonite International Stock Down 0.4 %

SMSEY opened at $16.60 on Thursday. Samsonite International has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $948.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Samsonite International will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

