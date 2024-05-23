Law Debenture Co. Plans Dividend of GBX 8 (LON:LWDB)

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Law Debenture Price Performance

Shares of LWDB opened at GBX 888.45 ($11.29) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 828.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 799.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Law Debenture has a 1-year low of GBX 718.04 ($9.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 898 ($11.41). The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3,281.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Law Debenture

In related news, insider Denis Jackson sold 6,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.95), for a total transaction of £54,598.59 ($69,393.23). In other Law Debenture news, insider Trish Houston purchased 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 796 ($10.12) per share, for a total transaction of £5,396.88 ($6,859.28). Also, insider Denis Jackson sold 6,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.95), for a total value of £54,598.59 ($69,393.23). 7.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Law Debenture Company Profile

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Independent Professional Services.

