Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO):

5/6/2024 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – Silicon Motion Technology was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $59.00.

5/6/2024 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $101.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – Silicon Motion Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2024 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Silicon Motion Technology had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Silicon Motion Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/10/2024 – Silicon Motion Technology had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $93.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $80.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.82. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $95.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,448 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $102,779,000 after acquiring an additional 825,394 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,250.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 819,289 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,989,000 after purchasing an additional 758,640 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $44,073,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at $53,676,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 771.4% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 673,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

