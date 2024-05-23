NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 27.75% from the company’s previous close.

NEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average is $28.33. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.78 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. FMR LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,865,533 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $144,506,000 after acquiring an additional 774,665 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,161,433 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $125,176,000 after purchasing an additional 250,456 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,044,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $91,322,000 after purchasing an additional 648,775 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,069,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 599.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

