Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 156.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Scholar Rock Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of SRRK opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.94. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 479.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

