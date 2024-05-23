Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.04.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Up 10.9 %

ADI opened at $240.16 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $240.37. The company has a market cap of $119.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.74.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.