Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 144,708 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,708 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $143,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OEF. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,007,000 after acquiring an additional 648,291 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,964,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,603,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 334,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,059,000 after acquiring an additional 231,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,435.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,844,000 after buying an additional 208,598 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $252.87 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $190.41 and a 1 year high of $253.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.70. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

