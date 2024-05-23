Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) to Outperform

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $270.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.78.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $230.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

