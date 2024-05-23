Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at KeyCorp

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ADI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.04.

ADI stock opened at $240.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $240.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.74.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

