Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GEV. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.40.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $164.02 on Thursday. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $173.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $80,235,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $20,854,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $10,256,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $2,892,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.