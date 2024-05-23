Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.000-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 13.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 8.5 %

TOL opened at $119.17 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Toll Brothers

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $41,167,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.