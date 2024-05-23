Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.000-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 13.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Toll Brothers Stock Down 8.5 %
TOL opened at $119.17 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.67.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.
Toll Brothers Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $41,167,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
Toll Brothers Company Profile
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
