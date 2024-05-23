Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT) Increases Dividend to GBX 70.10 Per Share

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 70.10 ($0.89) per share on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $46.74. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Severn Trent Price Performance
SVT opened at GBX 2,541 ($32.30) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 909.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,505.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,562.43. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of GBX 2,243 ($28.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,812 ($35.74). The stock has a market cap of £7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,283.33, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on SVT. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($36.60) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,940 ($37.37).
About Severn Trent
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Severn Trent
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- PDD Holdings Earnings Volatility Alerts Buyers
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- NVIDIA’s Rally is Far From Over, Neither is Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.