Maziar Arjomand Sells 22,854 Shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 22,854 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $38,851.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,167,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,477.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Maziar Arjomand also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wag! Group alerts:

On Monday, April 8th, Maziar Arjomand sold 5,870 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $12,561.80.

On Friday, April 5th, Maziar Arjomand sold 4,223 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $8,657.15.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Maziar Arjomand sold 5,166 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $10,486.98.

On Monday, April 1st, Maziar Arjomand sold 11,908 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $23,339.68.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Maziar Arjomand sold 8,116 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $15,501.56.

On Monday, March 25th, Maziar Arjomand sold 13,219 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $25,644.86.

Wag! Group Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:PET opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. Wag! Group Co. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $2.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wag! Group

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 553.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PET. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wag! Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Wag! Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PET shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Wag! Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PET

About Wag! Group

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.