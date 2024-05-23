Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Position Boosted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,289 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,627,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 656,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $103.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $120.31. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

