PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,004,000 after buying an additional 2,948,510 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,659,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,855,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,466,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at about $12,095,000.

FTCS stock opened at $84.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average of $81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $70.91 and a 12 month high of $85.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

