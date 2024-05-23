Tractor Supply Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

Tractor Supply has increased its dividend by an average of 40.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Tractor Supply has a payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $11.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $282.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $287.89.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

