Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $26.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "market perform" rating on the athletic footwear retailer's stock. Telsey Advisory Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of FL stock opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.50. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $35.60.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Foot Locker by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,635 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

