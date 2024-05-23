Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target Raised to $179.00 at KeyCorp

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $169.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DY. B. Riley upgraded Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

DY opened at $166.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.97 and a 200-day moving average of $122.58. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $78.42 and a 52-week high of $170.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $952.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.87 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $6,623,000. Peconic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,244,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,720,000 after buying an additional 91,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 275.0% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

