Mizuho Raises Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $104.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $101.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.70.

NYSE FRT opened at $101.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $107.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

