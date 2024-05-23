Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 266.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $149.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.87. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,673 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned 0.15% of Cardiol Therapeutics worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

