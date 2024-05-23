UBS Group AG Has $90.82 Million Stock Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,421,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,882 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $90,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSCO

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.