UBS Group AG Acquires 2,993,195 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 250.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,190,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993,195 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.69% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $89,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 128,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO opened at $24.75 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is 42.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on ZTO. StockNews.com lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

